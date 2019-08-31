George Clinton Tears The Roof Off Revolution Live!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Mothership landed in downtown Fort Lauderdale Friday night, bringing George Clinton and his P-Funk All-Stars on their "One Nation Under A Groove" Farewell Tour!

The place was packed with fans eager to hear their favorite Parliament-Funkadelic jams LIVE on a stormy night as Hurricane Dorian dominated the airwaves and social media!

After 50 years on the road, Dr. Funkenstein is hanging up his platform boots and passing the mic to a new generation. He says members of the band will carry on the P-Funk tradition.

Miss Velvet and the Blue Wolf and Fishbone got fans moving and grooving early! It was an awesome night of live funk and the crowd was calling for more! A legendary show from a legendary performer!

