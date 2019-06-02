Gloom & Glam with She Wants Revenge at Revolution Live!

She Wants Revenge always puts on an amazing live show for their fans!

L.A. rockers She Wants Revenge played Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, May 31st.

Miami-based "Dark Wave" band Astari Nite opened the concert. Led by lead singer Mychael Ghost, the band plays a synth-heavy, 80s throwback type of New Order/Depeche Mode/The Cure type of mope rock. They had plenty of fans in the goth and bondage friendly crowd! Some folks went ALL OUT on this steamy sweaty Friday; there was more than one fan spotted in bondage leather, and one female fan who went TOTAL GIMP, mask and all!

She Wants Revenge played Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, May 31st. She Wants Revenge played classics like "These Things"! Justin repeatedly told fans how much SWR LOVES to play at Revolution Live!

After a quick set change, it was time for the headliners to take over. Lead singer and guitarist Justin Warfield has grown shoulder-length dreadlocks but his signature monotone remains the same! With his musical twin Adam Bravin on bass, keys and programming; SWR brought out new and old material for this crowd-which was intently listening to every note! Both Justin and Adam made a point of telling fans how much they love playing Revolution Live; they repeatedly took time out between songs to thank fans and remark on how this was their FAVORITE FLORIDA VENUE! The crowd went especially wild for classics like "These Things" and "Red Flags and Long Nights"! We can't wait for She Wants Revenge to swing back down to South Florida!

