Greta Van Fleet Soars in U.S. Debut at Bayfront Park Amphitheater!

Greta Van Fleet soared and scored in their very first show on their very first U.S. tour at Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on Tuesday, May 7th! A typical South Florida afternoon of thunderstorms gave way to a steamy, sweaty night in downtown Miami as hundreds of fans packed into the Amphitheater to hear "The Peaceful Army" roar!

The band did not disappoint! Formed in 2012 in Frankenmuth, Michigan GVF is a family affair: singer Josh Kiszka, his twin brother Jake on guitar and their younger brother Sam on bass and keyboards! Powerhouse drummer Danny Wagner rounds out the hard rocking crew! The influence of Led Zeppelin is obvious on the band, but they are not just another tribute group. They are taking Zep's brand of hard rock into new and exciting territory!

Husband-wife duo Ida Mae opened the show. The British couple play a haunting version of classic blues and roots music; guitarist Chris Turpin even breaking out his 1931 National Steel model played by Bukka White and Blind Boy Fuller! His wife, vocalist Stephanie Jean, encouraged the crowd to wish Chris a happy birthday!

Finally, it grew dark and the house lights dimmed as Greta Van Fleet ran onto the stage, 2 of its members barefoot! Guitarist Jake Kiszka hit the stage first, grinning from ear-to-ear as he ran to his pedal setup with his iconic red Gibson SG! Greta launched right into "Age of Man"- the opening song of their debut album!

The brothers Kiszka have been playing together for years and now coming off their European tour their chops are razor-sharp for their first U.S. tour! Josh's vocals are stronger than ever; a deepening siren call to answer the wail of his brother Jake's guitar! Sam adds a thick rhythm layer on bass and keyboards while Danny Wagner's skills on the skins are unparalleled! Greta Van Fleet has already won one Grammy-they are sure to add many more! Don't miss your next chance to see them live!

Here is Greta's setlist:

1. Age of Man

2. Safari Song

3. Black Smoke Rising

4. Flower Power

5. You're The One

6. Black Flag Exposition

7. Watching Over

8. Lover, Leaver

Encores:

9. When The Curtain Falls

10. Highway Tune

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.