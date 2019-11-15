Hollye Davidson Solo Exhibit in Merrick Park

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami artist Hollye Davidson exhibits her work at Neiman Marcus at the Shops In Merrick Park for Miami Art Week, starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 8.

A FREE PREVIEW will be held for the public on Tuesday, Dec. 3 fro 6 to 9 p.m.

Hollye grew up in Miami, where her father, Stanley S. Davidson was a well-known business leader. She studied at the University of Miami where she became an assistant to renowned artist and teacher Gene Massin.

