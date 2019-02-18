iii Points Rocks Miami

MIAMI, Fla. - Mana Wynwood was taken over by the annual iii Points Music Festival from Friday, Feb. 15th through Sunday, Feb. 17th. The eclectic festival brings together rising and established stars from all genres of music: rock, rap, EDM, you name it!

iii Points is also attracting bigger and bigger acts. Tyler, The Creator, Beach House, SZA, James Blake, Raekwon & Ghostface Killah, Herbie Hancock, Blood Orange, Khruangbin, A$AP Rocky and Erykah Badu are just SOME of the stars who amazed fans this year!

It's so great to have a multi-act, multi-day music festival right here in South Florida that ISN'T Ultra! There are SO MANY artists performing during iii Points that it's impossible to see them all-although I always manage to find someone new I've never heard and will immediately begin listening to!

The layout for this year's festival changed slightly, but it was still relatively simple to find your way around to the food court or the port-a-potties or even the "Porn Nails" van! There was also art and culture on display.. so much to see and do, no matter which way you turn!

Miami is known as a town where "anything goes" but NOWHERE is that more evident than at iii Points! You see people from all walks of life, dressed in all kinds of styles-or NOT, and no one bothers anyone at all! Everyone is there to hear the music and enjoy themselves in a judgment-free environment.. just minutes from anywhere you want to be in South Florida! For a few hours this weekend, iii Points created a vibrant community of artists and like-minded individuals, coming together side-by-side peacefully, to enjoy EVERYONE'S sounds with equal enthusiasm! It is easily one of Miami's greatest musical events; not to be missed!

