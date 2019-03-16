Jeff Tweedy Acoustic Live at Parker Playhouse

With just an 1,800 seat capacity, it was a GREAT SHOW!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy brought his acoustic solo tour to the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 15th.

Special guest James Elkington opened the show.

Having just published a well-received memoir, "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)", Tweedy was in a retrospective mood; performing songs from throughout his long career- beginning with his opener, "Via Chicago" from Wilco's 1999 album, "Summerteeth"!

Later, he got a big response from fans when he broke out "I Am Trying To Break Your Heart" from the classic "Hotel Yankee Foxtrot" album!

He just released a solo album "Warm", which also received plenty of love during his South Florida show! Tweedy played choice cuts like "Bombs Above" and his closer, "I Know What It's Like" from his new collection!

Fans got a real treat; an intimate solo set from an artist who continues to evolve with his music. A great night and a great place to see Jeff Tweedy live!

Below is Tweedy's setlist:

1. Via Chicago

2. Remember the Mountain Bed

3. Bombs Above

4. Some Birds

5. I Am Trying to Break Your Heart

6. Impossible Germany

7. Having Been Is No Way to Be

8. Family Ghost

9. Laminated Cat

10. Guaranteed

11. Hummingbird

12. I Know What It's Like

