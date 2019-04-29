Jennifer Lopez adds third show to 'It's My Party Tour' in Miami

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 10, 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

MIAMI - Jennifer Lopez fans, rejoice.

The 49-year-old dancer, singer and actress will now perform three nights in a row in Miami this summer, based on popular demand.

Lopez added a third show Monday to her "It's My Party Tour" stop at the American Airlines Arena in July.

"Jenny from the Block" will also perform July 27 in Miami, in addition to previously scheduled performances July 25 and July 26.

It will be the final U.S. concert date on the "It's My Party Tour," which begins June 7 in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for the added show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

