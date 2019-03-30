Keller Williams Brings Petty Grass to Revolution Live

Multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams brought his "Petty Grass" sessions to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 29th.

Williams, who's often referred to as a "one-man jam band" due to his use of looping and other techniques to create a wall of sound, performed as his own opening act; playing a set of his solo material to a very enthusiastic crowd of fans!

Then it was time for the main event: Keller teaming up with The Hillbenders for Petty Grass; bluegrass versions of Tom Petty classics like "Even The Losers" and "You Don't Know How It Feels"! The entire house was dancing along and singing to their favorite Petty classics by the end of the night! A fun Friday alternative to getting trapped on Virginia Key at Ultra!

