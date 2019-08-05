Last KISS: Aging rockers embark on final stop in South Florida

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS perform during their "End Of The Road" world tour at The Forum on Feb. 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California.

After 45 years, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS have launched their final tour. It's appropriately called the "End of the Road" tour.

Known for their wild outfits, outrageous makeup and crazy antics, KISS comes to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Tuesday.

The band's current lineup features original members Paul Stanley, who is now 67 years old, and Gene Simmons, 67. Fans may remember the falling out that Simmons had with ex-members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley over their drug-taking and unreliability. They did all appear together for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Simmons said the two are welcome to jump onstage for a song or two, but as part of the final tour? Forget about it.

Drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer round out the band.

Frehley was quoted as saying the current KISS show is half of a cover band.

"They've got two other guys playing my part and Peter's," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "It'd be one thing if Tommy (Thayer) invented his own character and his own guitar solos, but unfortunately he's copying everything I do note for note."

Although they are saying this is their final outing, this is the second time KISS has called it quits. They did their first farewell tour in 2000 and 2001.

By the time the tour ends, the band will have played 72 shows in North America and 26 dates in Europe. It began Jan. 31 and ends in Japan this December.

KISS, BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $35 to $995.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.