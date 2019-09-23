Live & Loud with The Who at BB&T Center!

SUNRISE, Fla. - The BB&T Center in Sunrise was rocking Friday night when The World's Loudest Band pulled into town! The Who are "Moving On!" with a brand new album and they gave their eager fans a taste of what's to come.. along with some tasty old favorites!

Canadian indie rockers Reignwolf opened the show with their greasy, skronky blues rawk that got the crowd all revved up! They were climbing on top of their stage monitors to encourage fans to get up and dance!

Then it was time for the headliners to hit the stage and enjoy the endless applause from fans of all ages who couldn't wait to hear their favorite Who songs! The crowd singalongs at times drowned out the band! Frontman Roger Daltrey took advantage of this during the classic "Who Are You"; using the huge arena-sized chorus of the fans to great effect!

Pete Townshend has been working on a new album, which Roger says is "quite brilliant" and they let fans hear some of that new music with songs like "Hero Ground Zero"! The Who is also performing with a FULL ORCHESTRA for many songs and the musicians they played with at the BB&T Center were all local, as Pete announced from the stage!

It was loud, it was crowded, it was everything you expect a Who concert to be and much more! A great time at the BB&T Center after a long week!

Here is the setlist:

1. Overture

2. 1921

3. Amazing Journey

4. Sparks

5. Pinball Wizard

6. We're Not Gonna Take It

7. Who Are You

8. Eminence Front

9. Imagine A Man

10. Hero Ground Zero

11. Substitute

12. I Can See For Miles

13. The Seeker

14. Won't Get Fooled Again

15. Behind Blue Eyes

16. Ball and Chain

17. The Real Me

18. I'm One

19. 5:15

20. The Rock

21. Love, Reign O'er Me

22. Baby O'Riley

