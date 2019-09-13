Lizzo Brings the Live Juice to Fillmore Miami Beach!

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Lizzo brought the live fire to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 11th!

Singer-songwriter Ari Lennox opened the show. She is the first female artist to be signed to J. Cole's Dreamville Records label.

Lizzo is touring in support of her third studio album, "Cuz I Love You" but her eager fans got to hear other sizzling songs from this star on the rise!

Lizzo's vocal range is simply astonishing and her command of the stage is evident from the moment she steps onto it. She had almost no stage set and a handful of dancers and a DJ-and THAT was almost too much! She dominated the boards at the Fillmore Miami Beach; stalking from one side of the stage to the other, all while belting out incredible, soaring vocals and performing intricate choreographed moves at certain points with those dancers!

The house was PACKED with Lizzo fans from near and far, all there to see their queen as she played every song just for them! The singalongs started with the opener, "Heaven Help Me" and were almost overpowering the artist herself by the time of her encore, the inescapable "Juice"!

Lizzo is quite obviously going to be a huge star and it was quite a treat to get to hear her incredible talent up close and personal in a venue as intimate as the Fillmore Miami Beach! Don't miss her when she comes around again (although that may be in an arena)!

Here is Lizzo's set list:

1. Heaven Help Me

2. Worship

3. Cuz I Love You

4. Exactly How I Feel

5. Scuse Me

6. Water Me

7. Jerome

8. It's My Party

9. Crybaby

10. Tempo

11. Watch Out For The Big Girl

12. Boys

13. Gigolo Hand Game

14. Like A Girl

15. Soulmate

16. Lingerie

17. Good As Hell

18. Truth Hurts

Encore:

19. Juice

