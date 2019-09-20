Local Natives Rock Revolution Live

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Revolution Live was rocking Wednesday night when indie rock heroes Local Natives pulled into town! The crowd was loud and ready for some danceable guitar-based new wave rock and roll! They picked the right show!
Devon Gilfillian opened the concert with some dazzling guitar work and soaring vocals. His energetic opening set got fans moving in early and they were rewarded with a note-perfect rendition of TLC's 1994 monster hit, "Waterfalls"!
After a quick set change, Local Natives burst onto the stage with "Vogue"! By the 2nd song, lead singer and guitarist Taylor Rice had jumped off the stage and climbed over the railing to crowd surf, much to fans' delight, as he was supported by a moving bed of hands while others held cell phones; capturing every second!
Local Natives kept the intensity and energy going throughout their frenetic set! NOT a band to be missed!
Here is the set list:
1. Vogue
2. Sun Hands
3. You & I
4. Ceilings
5. ISYCYE
6. Coins
7. Megaton
8. Heavy Feet
9. Past Lives
10. FOY
11. Cafe
12. Airplanes
13. Wide Eyes
14. Garden
15. Dark Days
16. WAIGLY
Encores:
17. Shy
18. Colombia
19. WKWC
