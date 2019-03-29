Nick Mason Spills the Saucerful of Secrets at Fillmore Miami Beach!

Nick Mason is one of the most rock-steady drummers in music!

The "Heartbeat of Pink Floyd"; drummer Nick Mason brought his "Saucerful of Secrets" band to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Wednesday, March 27th.

After waiting in vain for more than 25 years for the warring factions of guitarist David Gilmour and bassist Roger Waters to reunite, Mason is striking out on his own-and he's NOT giving Floyd fans the typical Flying Pig show they're used to!

The band centers around Mason, the Floyd's only drummer, obviously, but some of the other players may surprise you! Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet (yes, THAT Spandau Ballet of "True" fame) plays lead guitar and sings lead on many songs, accompanied by longtime Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt (he's played with Mason for 30 years!), guitarist Lee Harris and keyboardist Dom Beken.

There's no "Money" or "Dark Side of the Moon" here! The band ONLY plays material from the Floyd's first 7 albums, stopping at 1972's "Obscured by Clouds"! And what a treat it is to hear some of these early Syd Barrett classics for the first time in decades! Many people don't realize that Pink Floyd was basically creating the metal/hard rock genre WAY BACK in 1967 with tracks like "Interstellar Overdrive" and "The Nile Song"!

You could tell Nick was enjoying being back on stage again, performing songs he hadn't played in decades! Here's hoping he decides to tackle another section of Floyd history and mount another tour like this one soon!

Below is the set list for the show:

1. Interstellar Overdrive

2. Astronomy Domine

3. Lucifer Sam

4. Fearless

5. Obscured by Clouds

6. When You're In

7. Remember a Day

8. Arnold Layne

9. Vegetable Man

10. If

11. Atom Heart Mother

12. The Nile Song

13. Green Is The Colour

14. Let There Be More Light

15. Childhood's End

16. Set The Controls for the Heart of the Sun

17. See Emily Play

18. Bike

19. One of These Days

Encores:

20. A Saucerful of Secrets

21. Point Me at the Sky

