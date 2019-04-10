'Opera Italiana is in the Air' coming to South Florida

Local 10's Amy Viteri will emcee "Opera Italiana is in the Air" this Saturday at Regatta Park in Miami.

MIAMI - Opera lovers are in for a real treat. "Opera Italiana is in the Air," a new concept for free, outdoor concerts in select cities across the U.S., will be holding its first performance in South Florida on Saturday.

The concert will take place at Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave., in Miami. Local 10's Amy Viteri will emcee the grand event, which gets underway at 8 p.m.

Maestro Alvise Casellati, president and music director, will be presenting some of the greatest names in Italian opera, including Davinia Rodriguez (soprano) and Vincenzo Costanzo (tenor). Both will sing for the first time in Miami and together.

The orchestra will be composed of Miami's top professionals in the first roles, leading local students and new graduates from the city's major conservatories.

"This free community concert will be a special occasion to promote the Italian music and language," Casellati said. "Our goal is to make people fall in love with classical music, thereby bringing a new audience to local theaters. Miami is an international hub filled with millennials, music aficionados, families and tourists, whom we feel would appreciate this rare performance."

In 2018, "Opera Italiana is in the Air" performed in New York's famed Central Park, with thousands of people attending. This weekend, Casellati will conduct the orchestra, composed of members of the top professional orchestras in Miami, and its repertoire will focus on arias and duets from Verdi's "Traviata" and Puccini's "Tosca."

For more information, visit https://www.operaitalianaisintheair.com/. Check it out on social media using the hash tag #operaitalianaisintheair.

