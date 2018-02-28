Ric Ocasek Art Exhibit in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Cars fans will be DRIVING to Wentworth Galleries in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton to see the artwork of Ric Ocasek on Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th!

The legendary musician and hit producer works mostly with paper and colored markers, but will also exhibit canvases with acrylics. Ocasek says he is particularly drawn to Pop Art and has a deep passion for photography.

"The process of drawing is the same as writing a song, " Ocasek says. "They both start with a blank page."

All of Ocasek's artwork is available for purchase and both appearances are FREE and open to the public-BUT, RVSPs are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED.

He'll be exhibiting "Abstract Reality" at the Wentworth Gallery in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, March 16th from 7-9 p.m. That venue is located at 819 East Las Olas Boulevard.

Ocasek will also make an appearance the following day in Boca Raton. That event at the Boca Town Center runs from 7-9 p.m. The location is 6000 Glades Road.

