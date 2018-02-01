Rolling Loud Festival moves to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI - Rolling Loud Festival is moving to Hard Rock Stadium.

On Twitter, the festival announced its lineup with the new venue location. Artists J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Cardi B are among those scheduled to perform during the three-day festival.

Rolling Loud and Ultra Music Festival were complained about by downtown Miami residents who said the loud music, heavy traffic and street closures were problematic given they happened so close together. Ultra is held in March 23-25, while Rolling Loud is held May 11-13.

A meeting, which was attended by Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, was held in late January and another meeting had been scheduled for Friday.

