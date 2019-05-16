Rolling Stones rescheduled tour will now conclude in South Florida

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones will now end their 2019 North American tour Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Rolling Stones were supposed to begin their 2019 North American tour in South Florida. Instead, they'll be ending it there.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will make good on their postponed South Florida concert by closing out their "No Filter" tour Aug. 31 at Hard Rock Stadium, the band announced Thursday.

The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled to begin the 17-date tour April 20 in Miami Gardens, but it was postponed so that Jagger could undergo medical treatment.

They'll now begin the tour June 21 in Chicago. Their only other Florida stop will be July 19 in Jacksonville.

We apologise again for any inconvenience the re-scheduling of these dates may have caused you and hope to see you at a show very soon! https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8 #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/u8fqcR4DiL — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 16, 2019

The British rockers also added a July 14 date in New Orleans.

It's no surprise that the Rolling Stones are ready to get back out on the road after Jagger posted a video of himself Wednesday on Twitter practicing his dance moves in an empty studio, just weeks after undergoing a procedure to replace his heart valve.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman showed off his fancy footwork, giving fans an indication that he was on the mend.

Tickets sold for the April concert at Hard Rock Stadium will be good for admission in August. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled concert can go to Ticketmaster to get a refund.

