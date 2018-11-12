Suds in the Sun at North Miami BrewFest

Which beer should we try next?

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - The craft beer craze is exploding in South Florida right now and beer lovers in the know got to enjoy a beautiful, sunny Saturday at the North Miami Brewfest; sampling a wide variety of excellently and LOCALLY brewed beers!

Pretty much every South Florida brewery was represented and new brewers keep popping up every year! One vendor who is still operating out of his garage had some great ale and big plans for the future; he even had a buddy signing up attendees so THEY can learn to brew!

The event is sponsored by Florida International University and students who are learning to brew their own varieties help run the event. Attendees get to sample all of the beer and food FOR FREE, once they pay their entrance fee and get their little tasting cup! A VIP band gets you in an hour earlier and you leave with a bag, filled with a commemorative glass, t-shirt and coasters! Plus, there's always plenty of swag from the vendors!

The wide variety and styles of beer at this festival keep getting better every year! Professor Barry Gump, who teaches FIU students how to conjure up their own brews, called it a "family reunion" of sorts-seeing his former students not only working as vendors but also helping to run the Brewfest! Page Wuensch, an FIU alum and regional sales manager for Brew Hub also found the festival to be a homecoming; seeing her former classmates doing what they love to do!

Albert Rivera, brewing science lab tech and FIU alumnus, did a little humble bragging about getting food for this year's festival. And what a great selection-many North Miami restaurants were represented; serving up delicious small plates to go with all of the great beer! Rivera also said breweries were happy with the laid-back atmosphere provided by the student-led jazz band; another new feature that was made possible by Mohammad Qureshi, associate dean at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Management.

There were so many great beers and foods to try; I hope we got to them all! Such a sweet treat, just tucked away right behind Moca Plaza in North Miami on a sunny Saturday! Cheers to next year's festival!

