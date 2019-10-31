Third World Headlines Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival!

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Enjoy the best jerk in South Florida at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival at Miramar Regional Park on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The legendary Third World performs all of their hits live! They are touring behind a new album, "More Work To Be Done", produced by Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, who also performs on several tracks!

Fans will be grooving along to classic jams like "Try Jah Love", "96 Degrees in the Shade" and "Now That We Found Love"!

You can also enjoy the best jerk South Florida has to offer! Our dear friend Todd Tongen was the reigning Celebrity Chef Champ (3 years running!) and the good people behind the festival have renamed the trophy in Todd's honor.

The gates open at noon.

