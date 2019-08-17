Umphrey's McGee Dazzles Fans at Fillmore Miami Beach

Umphrey's McGee brought their explosive live show to the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, Aug. 16th.

The band's intense instrumental virtuosity borders on prog rock, but they also bring elements of funk, blues, dance and even acoustic balladry to the live mash-up mix!

The group is touring in support of its 11th and 12th albums, "it's not us" and "it's you", released just four months apart.

Umphrey's is made up for Brendan Bayliss on guitar and vocals, Jake Cinninger on guitar and vocals, Joel Cummins on keyboards and piano, Andy Faraq on percussion, Kris Myers on drums and Ryan Stasik holding it down on bass.

Magic City Hippies, led by singer-songwriter Robby Hunter, opened the show.

