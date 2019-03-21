Entertainment

Country music singer dies after being shot by gun used as prop in music video

HOUSTON - An up-and-coming country singer was killed after he was shot by a gun being used as a prop in a music video.

Justin Carter, 35, died after the accidental shooting occurred in his apartment on Saturday.

Few details have been released about the incident, but Carter's management agency said the gun was going to be used for the video shoot, KTRK reports.

"Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks," said Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management. 

Music already recorded by Carter will be released, with proceeds going to his family.

 

 

