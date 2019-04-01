Day after Rolling Stones postpone tour, Mick Jagger spotted on Miami Beach

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter" tour show in central London, May 25, 2018.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - One day after the Rolling Stones announced the postponement of their North American tour, members of the band were spotted soaking up the sun on Miami Beach.

The 17-gig tour, originally scheduled to start April 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, was postponed Saturday because of a necessary "medical treatment" for frontman Mick Jagger.

Reports say Jagger will have a stent placed in his heart, but the 75-year-old singer was spotted frolicking on the sand in Miami Beach a day.

Jagger was photographed on the beach with his 2-year-old son, 32-year-old girlfriend and daughter Sunday.

Apparently, he wasn't the only Stone enjoying the South Florida sunshine.

Bandmates Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards were also photographed in Miami Beach.

"I really hate letting you down like this," Jagger told fans in a statement he shared on social media. "I'm devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on the road as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone."

