Don't miss these 3 top horror movies screening around Miami

Looking for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of horror movies showing on the big screen in and around Miami.

Here are the best horror films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.

Jaws

An insatiable great white shark terrorizes the people of Amity Island. The police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the blood-thirsty beast.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1975 release boasts plenty of accolades. Newsweek's Arthur Cooper said, "'Jaws' is a grisly film, often ugly as sin, which achieves precisely what it set out to accomplish: to scare the hell out of you."

It's screening at Silverspot Cinema Metsquare (300 S.E. Third Ave.) through Wednesday, July 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Annabelle Comes Home

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens' 10-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Released on Wednesday, June 26, "Annabelle Comes Home" already has a Tomatometer Score of 63 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"A smart, controlled film, made with considerable integrity," according to Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle, while indieWire's Eric Kohn said, "'Annabelle Comes Home' delivers on its title with the best 'Conjuring' spin-off so far, in large part because it has such modest aims."

It's playing at CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) through Wednesday, July 3, and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Monday, July 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Child's Play

Karen, a single mother, gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic.

With a Tomatometer Score of 62 percent and an Audience Score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Child's Play" is well worth a watch.

"Who would have guessed that a 'Child's Play' film would leave us with less popcorn-rattling jump scares and more existential questions about the role of Alexa in our lives?" noted Katie Walsh of Tribune News Service, while RogerEbert.com's Nick Allen said, "Nastier, more playful, and just as good if not better than the original film."

It's playing at CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) through Tuesday, July 2, and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Monday, July 1. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

