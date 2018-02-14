Florida Grand Opera's new season has Oscar-like feel

MIAMI - Cue the Oscars for this season's Florida Grand Opera offerings.

The Florida Grand Opera announced its 78th annual season Tuesday. Highlighting the lineup are "La Boheme" and "The Marriage of Figaro," both of which have been popularized in Oscar-winning movies.

"La Boheme" is Puccini's opera of tragedy between lovers in 19th century Paris. The opera played a prominent role in "Moonstruck," which won the Oscar for best picture of 1987.

"The Marriage of Figaro" is another classic opera by Mozart. It can be heard during a scene in "The Shawshank Redemption," which was a nominee for best picture of 1994.

"La Boheme" starts off the 2018-19 season, running from Nov. 3-17.

"The Marriage of Figaro" runs from Jan. 26-Feb. 9 next year.

Other operas on tap for the 2018-19 season are "Frida," based on the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, by Robert Xavier Rodriguez and "Werther" by Jules Massenet.

For information on how to purchase season tickets, call 800-741-1010 or visit the Florida Grand Opera's website. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 4.

