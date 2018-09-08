Zimmerman sent threatening text messages about Beyonce, report says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Newly published text messages show that George Zimmerman threatened Beyonce, along with her husband, Jay-Z, during the filming of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story," according to the gossip website TheBlast.com.

The Blast obtained the text messages in which Zimmerman called Beyonce a "broke whore" and promised that if he saw Beyonce and Jay-Z, that they would "find themselves inside a 13-foot gator."

The messages are similar to some Zimmerman had sent to the production crew directed at Jay-Z where he threatened to "beat" him and feed him to an alligator.

Jay-Z produced the docuseries, which is airing on the Paramount Network.

Zimmerman shot and killed Martin while he was walking through a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. A year later, Zimmerman was acquitted in a trial that drew international attention.

The messages were sent when Zimmerman was contacted by Dennis Warren, a private investigator who tracked down potential participants for the series.

Warren was on the receiving end of multiple harassing messages and voicemails from Zimmerman. Zimmerman was charged with stalking and harassment in May 2018.

Zimmerman, who now lives in Virginia, has been involved in several violent incidents since his acquittal.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.