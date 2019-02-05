Girl Scout sells thousands of cookies after Cardi B rap remix

LOS ANGELES - A Girl Scout is reaping the rewards of fame after her rap remix was seen by millions.

Kayla "Kiki" Paschall, 10, became an overnight sensation with her sweet rap pitching Girl Scout cookies sales.

With the words changed to fit a cookie theme, Kiki rapped to Cardi B's "Money," which is currently No. 1 on the charts.

The video was filmed by Kiki's parents and has been viewed over 2 million times. Cardi B herself retweeted the video, saying "I want all the cookieshhh."

Since the video was posted Friday, Kiki has sold thousands of cookies, including 1,000 in one day.

