Gloria Estefan declines offer to appear in Super Bowl halftime show

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

MIAMI - While surprise guests are expected to appear during next year's Super Bowl halftime show at Hard Rock Stadium, South Florida's own Gloria Estefan will not be one of them.

Estefan confirmed she turned down an offer by Jay-Z to appear with headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during the performance at Super Bowl LIV.

Having already appeared in two Super Bowl halftime shows, Estefan felt there was no need for a trifecta.

"Come on, those high-stress things?" Estefan told Entertainment Tonight. "That's a high stress thing. I've done them. I've done two."

In a fun twist of fate, Emilio Estefan originally signed Shakira when she was just starting out in the business, while Gloria co-wrote hits for both her and Lopez.

