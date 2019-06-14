Go see 'All About My Mother' in theaters, now

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worth your time (and money)? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Miami.

All About My Mother

A single mother in Madrid sees her only son die on his birthday as he runs to seek an actress' autograph. Beside herself with grief, she returns to Barcelona to tell the boy's father about the death of the son he never knew he had.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1999 release has made a lasting impression. Newsweek's David Ansen said, "This is humanism in drag: [Pedro] Almodovar's passionate redefinition of family values," while Time magazine noted, "It brims with life."

Catch it on the big screen at MDC's Tower Theater Miami (1508 S.W. Eighth St.) through Monday, June 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'Booksmart' has been a must-watch since its release on May 24.

"It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more Bridesmaids than Lady Bird...a success on [its] own terms," according to Kristen Evans of The New Republic, while Salon.com's Erin Keane said, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has become a favorite since its release on April 26.

"What you will be getting when you walk into an inevitably overstuffed movie theater is something singular that reflects our age in a way that none of the MCU films that preceded it have-indeed, very few Hollywood spectacles ever have," noted Oliver Jones of the Observer, while the San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter - and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it - have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Metsquare (300 S.E. Third Ave.) through Thursday, June 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'Rocketman' has become a favorite since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, [Dexter] Fletcher is your man," and the Chicago Reader's Leah Pickett noted, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

Catch it on the big screen at CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Late Night

Legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Set to be released on Friday, June 14, "Late Night" already has a Tomatometer Score of 82 percent and an Audience Score of 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Washington Post's Ann Hornaday said, "Like all comedians worth their salt, [Mindy] Kaling sets out to kill - but with kindness," while Mick LaSalle of San Francisco Chronicle stated, "'Late Night' is a fairly agreeable experience, and every time [Emma] Thompson is on screen, there's a reason to keep watching."

Get a piece of the action at CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

