Go see 'Toy Story 4' in theaters, now

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Miami.

Here are the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Set to be released on Friday, June 21, "Toy Story 4" already has a Tomatometer Score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Boston Globe's Ty Burr said, "For millennial audiences who've grown up with Woody and the gang over years of toy stories, the movie may even seem a minor miracle — proof that faith can be kept in a faithless world," while Justin Chang of NPR noted, "Long after the contrived and misfired bits have faded, the brilliantly visualized action sequences and the pinpricks of emotion stay with you."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at CMX Brickell City Centre (701 S. Miami Ave.) and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 26; and Silverspot Cinema Metsquare (300 S.E. Third Ave.) through Thursday, June 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97% and an Audience Score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has been a must-watch since its release on May 24.

"It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird' ... a success on [its] own terms," noted Kristen Evans of The New Republic, while Salon's Erin Keane said, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

Catch it on the big screen at Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 89% and an Audience Score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, [director Dexter] Fletcher is your man," while Leah Pickett of the Chicago Reader stated, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Metsquare (300 S.E. Third Ave.) through Thursday, June 27, and Cinépolis Coconut Grove (3015 Grand Ave.) through Wednesday, June 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline