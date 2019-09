Getty Images

MIAMI - Hard Rock Stadium will welcome three of the biggest bands in music for one big show next year.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are set to play South Florida on their massive Hella Mega worldwide tour.

After stops in Europe, the tour cross over to the U.S. and hit Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 5, 2020.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning Sept. 16, with a general admission sale starting Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.

