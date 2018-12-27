Happy New Year! Opera fans can buy tickets for just $20.19

Opera fans who purchase a full-price ticket to "The Marriage of Figaro" can receive a second ticket for just $20.19.

MIAMI - The Florida Grand Opera has a New Year's sale that will make you sing "Figaro."

From now until Jan. 6, anyone who purchases a full-price ticket to "The Marriage of Figaro" or "Werther" can purchase a second ticket for just $20.19.

The buy one, get one special offer gives opera lovers the chance to see two classics at a deeply discounted price.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" runs from Jan. 26-Feb. 3 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and from Feb. 7-9 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Jules Massenet's "Werther" runs from April 27-May 5 in Miami and May 9-11 in Fort Lauderdale.

The $20.19 tickets must be purchased for the same performance. All sales are final.

