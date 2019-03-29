Here is how to watch 3-day Ultra Music Festival livestreams

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival has two ongoing livestreams on YouTube from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.

The festival is divided into the Ultra stages at the Miami Marine Stadium and the Resistance Island stages at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.

The live stream begins daily at 5 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

DAY 1: Friday

Ultra Live

Resistance Live

DAY 2: Saturday

Ultra Live

Resistance Live

DAY 3: Sunday

Ultra Live

Resistance Live

THE SHORT GUIDE

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.