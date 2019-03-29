Here is how to watch 3-day Ultra Music Festival livestreams

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival has two ongoing livestreams on YouTube from Friday afternoon to Sunday night.
The festival is divided into the Ultra stages at the Miami Marine Stadium and the Resistance Island stages at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park.
The live stream begins daily at 5 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.
DAY 1: Friday
Ultra Live
Resistance Live
DAY 2: Saturday
Ultra Live
Resistance Live
DAY 3: Sunday
Ultra Live
Resistance Live
THE SHORT GUIDE
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.