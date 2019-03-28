Entertainment

Here is what EDM fans can take to Ultra

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

Ultra Music Festival fans are allowed to wear costumes. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be held at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium this weekend.

Here is what organizers say will be allowed at the festival's entrance:

  • Hydration packs that are not backpacks  
  • Small clear bags, fanny packs and small clutch bags
  • Cell phones, sunglasses, earplugs, makeup, sealed feminine products and hats
  • Glowing accessories, costumes, flags and banners.
  • Sealed packs of cigarettes 
  • Non-professional cameras and action cameras such as GoPro’s
  • Prescription medication must have the prescription's label

