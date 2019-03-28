Here is what EDM fans can take to Ultra

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be held at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium this weekend.

Here is what organizers say will be allowed at the festival's entrance:

Hydration packs that are not backpacks

Small clear bags, fanny packs and small clutch bags

Cell phones, sunglasses, earplugs, makeup, sealed feminine products and hats

Glowing accessories, costumes, flags and banners.

Sealed packs of cigarettes

Non-professional cameras and action cameras such as GoPro’s

Prescription medication must have the prescription's label

