Here is what EDM fans can take to Ultra

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be held at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium this weekend.
Here is what organizers say will be allowed at the festival's entrance:
- Hydration packs that are not backpacks
- Small clear bags, fanny packs and small clutch bags
- Cell phones, sunglasses, earplugs, makeup, sealed feminine products and hats
- Glowing accessories, costumes, flags and banners.
- Sealed packs of cigarettes
- Non-professional cameras and action cameras such as GoPro’s
- Prescription medication must have the prescription's label
