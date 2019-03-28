Here is what EDM fans cannot take to Ultra

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be held at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium this weekend.
Organizers say that what fans take into the festival will be up to the discretion of law enforcement or security officials
Here is what organizers say will not be allowed:
- No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia
- No alcohol, beverages or food
- No weapons of any kind including self-defense sprays
- No flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks
- No markers, pens or spray paint
- No backpacks, purses, or bags allowed except for clear bags
- No stuffed animals
- No facial masks
- No bottles, cans, canteens, flasks, or coolers
- No opened over-the-counter medication or eye drops
- No opened packs of cigarettes or tampons
- No pacifiers or glow sticks
- No balloons, balls, inflatable balls, frisbees or flying disks
- No umbrellas, chairs, blankets, sleeping bags or tents
- No bicycles, skateboards, hover-boards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles
- No drones or unmanned aerial vehicles
- No animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability.
- No large chains, chained wallets or spiked jewelry
- No laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices
- No water guns, squirt guns, spray bottles or misters
- No musical instruments, noisemakers or air horns
- No professional cameras, flash cameras or video and audio recording equipment or camera poles
- No poles, sticks or totems
- No confetti, streamers or loose glitter
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.