Here is what EDM fans cannot take to Ultra

Ultra Music Festival fans will not be allowed to take marijuana or alcohol into the property. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. - The Ultra Music Festival -- formerly held at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami -- will be held at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and at the Miami Marine Stadium this weekend.

Organizers say that what fans take into the festival will be up to the discretion of law enforcement or security officials

Here is what organizers say will not be allowed:

No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No alcohol, beverages or food

No weapons of any kind including self-defense sprays

No flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks

No markers, pens or spray paint

No backpacks, purses, or bags allowed except for clear bags

No stuffed animals

No facial masks

No bottles, cans, canteens, flasks, or coolers

No opened over-the-counter medication or eye drops

No opened packs of cigarettes or tampons

No pacifiers or glow sticks

No balloons, balls, inflatable balls, frisbees or flying disks

No umbrellas, chairs, blankets, sleeping bags or tents

No bicycles, skateboards, hover-boards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles

No drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

No animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability.

No large chains, chained wallets or spiked jewelry

No laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices

No water guns, squirt guns, spray bottles or misters

No musical instruments, noisemakers or air horns

No professional cameras, flash cameras or video and audio recording equipment or camera poles

No poles, sticks or totems

No confetti, streamers or loose glitter

