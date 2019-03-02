Here is your guide to the Miami International Film Festival 2019

MIAMI - The 36th Miami Film Festival is bringing 175 films and hosting events at 18 venues in Miami-Dade County through March 10.
The are films from countries as far as China, Switzerland, Greece, India, Lebanon, Monaco, Sierra Leone, the Netherlands, Qatar and Tunisia. Latin American filmmakers from Venezuela, Haiti, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.
The films will be showing at Silverspot Cinema at 300 SW 3rd St., and the Olympia Theater at 174 E. Flagler St., in downtown; the Miami Dade College's Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 St., in Little Havana; O Cinema theaters in Miami Beach and Wynwood, the Coral Gables Art Cinema at 260 Aragon Ave., the Nite Owl Theater at 3930 NE 2nd Ave., in Little Haiti.
Here is a list of the top 10 must-see films:
This weekend
SATURDAY
Champions: 12 p.m. at Silverspot Cinema
Chuskit: 1:30 p.m., Coral Gables
Botero: 2 p.m., Silverspot
16 Bars: 2:45 p.m., Silverspot
Screwball: 9:15 p.m., Tower
SUNDAY
Non-Fiction: 1 p.m., Tower
Socrates: 3 p.m., Silverspot
Shadow: 3:15 p.m., Silverspot
The Good Girls: 4:15 p.m., Silverspot
Los Reyes: 6:45 p.m. Silverspot
