Here we go! Never-opened Super Mario Bros. sells for $100,000 at auction

MIAMI - If you had just left your video games inside their cases and never played them, you'd be a millionaire by now!

Amazingly, an upopened, mint condition copy of Nintendo's original Super Mario Bros. game sold for $100,150 at auction last week.

The Daily Mail reports the version was the only known "sticker sealed' copy of the classic game that made the video game company a sensation in the 80s.

Of the 11 different box variations released between 1985 and 1994, only New York and Los Angeles received the "sticker sealed" versions. So the copy sold was already a rare item.

