Homestead man arrested after breaking into Taylor Swift's NYC townhouse again

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Homestead man has been arrested after breaking into pop star Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse for the third time, police there said.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, used a brick to break into the second-floor patio of Swift's Tribeca building early Thursday, New York City police said.

The townhouse is currently under renovation and wasn't occupied at the time, WABC in New York City reports.

Alvarado has twice before been arrested for breaking into the same building, police said.

During one of the earlier break-ins last year, Alvarado took a shower and slept in Swift's bed, police said.

Swift has a protection order against Alvarado, who was sentenced to six months in jail and had to complete a mental-health program under the terms of a plea deal stemming from a previous burglary.

The 29-year-old singer has won 10 Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling musicians in the country.

