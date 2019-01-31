Hooters holds calendar casting call for South Florida girls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Tryouts began Wednesday for the 2020 Hooters calendar.

Hooters girls from nine South Florida locations were in Fort Lauderdale auditioning for a chance to be featured in the annual calendar, which was first released in 1985.

"It is such an honor to be a Hooters girl and to wear the iconic orange shorts, but being able to be in a photo and have, like, a Hooters logo on it and to proudly be able to walk around the stores, 'Hey, guys, look at this calendar. It's me. Look at me. I'm on a cup.' It's so cool," Kari Nautique, who works at the Doral location, told Local10.com Wednesday.

A total of 57 girls from the Bayside, Beach Place, Boca Raton, Doral, Cypress Creek, Coral Way, Sunrise, Hialeah and Pembroke Pines stores attended the casting call, posing for photographs and answering questions from Hooters management.

Victoria Herrera, who works for Hooters, interviews a Hooters girl from Beach Place during the calendar call session in Fort Lauderdale.

South Florida Hooters girls have been prominently featured in the worldwide calendars.

Tabitha Karol, who works at the Hooters in Boca Raton, was the November 2017 feature girl. Amberly Hall, who used to work at the Beach Place location before moving back to her home state of Tennessee, was the November 2018 cover girl. Allison Calderon, who works at the Hooters in Hialeah, and Jessica Nunez, who works at the Hooters in Pembroke Pines, both appeared in the 2018 calendar.

Another round of tryouts was being held Thursday.

Only about 80 lucky ladies will be called back for the calendar photo shoot. They'll find out whether they made the calendar during a reveal party in September.

"It's just a point of pride that I would absolutely love to continue doing," Nautique said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.