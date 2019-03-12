Hot Wheels Legends Tour returns to South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is returning to South Florida for a free event that is sure to rev your engines.

This year's stop leads off the nationwide tour and hits the area on Saturday, March 16 from 8-11 a.m. at the Walmart in Pembroke Pines at 151 S.W. 184th Avenue.

The Legends Tour includes racing simulations, pit stop challenges, a Kid Zone and photo opportunities. Fans will be able to check out the fleet of life-size Hot Wheels vehicles.

Like last year, fans are being asked to bring in their own custom vehicles for an opportunity to be chosen as an official Hot Wheels vehicle.

Winners from each tour stop will win a trip to the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, where their custom creations will be judged side-by-side to determine which one will be made into a die-cast car sold around the world.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

