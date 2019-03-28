How to get to Ultra Music Festival by ferry

A general view of atmsophere at Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami. Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

MIAMI - The Ultra Music Festival will be offering a three-day ferry hub service for general admission festival goers for about $150.

The ferry stops are at the Bayside Marketplace at 401 Biscayne Blvd., next to the Hard Rock Cafe and at the Miami Marine Stadium.

The service starts at 12 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The ride across Biscayne Bay will last about 30 minutes.

For those with a valid 3-day VIP wristband, the festival will have a complimentary VIP Boat Hub at the Intercontinental Hotel at 100 Chopin Plaza. This service starts at the same time as the ferry.

For more information, visit Ultra's Transport page or download the Ultra transport guide.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.