How to get to Ultra Music Festival by shuttle

Ultra Music Festival 2016 in Miami.

MIAMI - The Ultra Music Festival will be offering festival goers with wrist bands free rides in shuttles Friday to Sunday.

The service begins at 12 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will be three bus stations that are near to Metromover stops.

Here is the list of stops:

HUB A: Arsht Center Station at 1431 N. Bayshore Dr.

HUB B: AmericanAirlines Arena at 601 Biscayne Blvd.

HUB C: Vizcaya at 3201 SW 1st Ave.

The travel time to Virginia Key is between 10 to 20 minutes. The shuttles will make two stops, one to the Resistance Island area, which is at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and the main stage that is at the Miami Marine Stadium area.

For more information about the service, visit Ultra's Transportation page or download the Ultra Transport Guide.

