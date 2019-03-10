Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The singer Jennifer Lopez is engaged to former MLB player, Alex Rodriguez. He announced the engagement on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, "she said yes."

They have been together for two years, this is JLo's fourth engagement and A-Rod's second engagement.

Both are from New York but have homes in Miami Beach.

The happy couple were on vacation in the Bahamas when he popped the question. JLo also shared the news to her followers on Instagram with a series of red hearts in the caption.

Her celebrity friends commented on her post with their congratulations. Ellen DeGeneres offered her help with the wedding, commenting "Yes. I'll be your Maid of Honor."

Hoda Kotb, who was one of the first to know details of JLo's relationship, commented, "Whaaaaaaattttt???? Congrats!!!!!! so excited you two xoxo"

The ring is estimated to be worth seven figures. A few ring experts said it could be even as much as $5 million.

