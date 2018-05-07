Is alcoholism getting the best of Johnny Depp? He is on Page Six again

Johnny Depp attends the 'Murder On The Orient Express' World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on November 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Johnny Depp had reportedly been "smoking and drinking all day" and behaving like a messy drunken pirate on the set of his upcoming film, "LAbyrinth," Page Six reported Monday.

When a location manager told him they were out of time, Depp is accused of trying to punch him. After failing to hurt him, Depp, who plays a Los Angeles Police Department detective investigating the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, allegedly said “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!"

Depp is engulfed in trouble. After Amber Heard's allegations of abuse and their $7 million divorce, two body guards filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles over unpaid wages. The claim the 54-year-old actor is dealing with a "financial hurricane."

They also claim he is "volatile," and his "vices" result in a chaotic lifestyle. The Guardian reported he habitually spent about $30,000 a month on wine.

