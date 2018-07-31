It has come to this, parents hiring video game tutors for their kids

NEW YORK - Forget baseball or hoops, parents are now spending money to get their children coaching help for video games.

The Wall Street Journal reports some parents are paying up to $20 an hour to get their children help, especially with the online game "Fortnite."

With over 125 million playing the game worldwide, the pressure for children to win among peers is leaving parents open to giving their kids an added boost.

One parent in the article, Nick Mennen, is thinking long term, hoping the lessons he pays for his 12-year-old son will help he get a college video game scholarship.

If you think college scholarships for games are a joke, think again. Many universities now support video game teams for competitions against other schools.

Some parents are taking lessons themselves to keep up with their children in hopes of competing against them.

