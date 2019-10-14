'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' to air twice on Local 10

MIAMI - The most sincere of all holiday television specials will air twice this year on ABC and Local 10.

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will rise from the pumpkin patch on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., and then again on Oct. 27. at 7 p.m

The animated special by Charles M. Schulz first aired in 1966 and quickly became a Halloween tradition for families all over the country.

Tune it to see if this is the year Linus finally joins Charlie Brown, Lucy and the rest of the gang for tricks and treats, or if he chooses to wait for the elusive Great Pumpkin to arise out of the pumpkin patch and see that there's not a sign of hypocrisy.

