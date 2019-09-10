J. Lo in talks to perform at halftime of Miami Super Bowl, report says

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

MIAMI - While we won't know for months who'll be playing in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in February, we may have a clue who will play during the halftime show.

A new report says Jennifer Lopez is "in talks" to take the stage in one of the biggest concerts of the year.

US Weekly says Lopez and her team are having conversations with the NFL about the halftime show.

Lopez herself welcomed the idea during an interview with Entertainment Weekly this summer.

"Yeah, [I've] thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami. It's a big deal, but we'll see," said Lopez "They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL]."

J. Lo would join a list of high profile entertainers to perform in front of the huge Super Bowl television audience; including Prince, who put on perhaps the greatest halftime show in the game's history in 2007 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a list of Super Bowl halftime in Miami performers :

Super Bowl II - 1968 - Grambling marching band

Super Bowl III - 1969 - Florida A&M marching band

Super Bowl V - 1971 - Southeast Missouri State marching band

Super Bowl X - 1976 - Up with People

Super Bowl XIII - 1979 - Ken Hamilton (Salute to the Caribbean)

Super Bowl XXIII - 1989 - Elvis Presto (1950s Rock and Roll)

Super Bowl XXIX - 1995 - Patti Labelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Miami Sound Machine

Super Bowl XXXIII - 1999 - Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Super Bowl XLI - 2007 - Prince

Super Bowl XLIV - 2010 - The Who

