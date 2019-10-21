John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John host 'Grease' sing-along in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Grease will definitely be the word when John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John host a South Florida sing-a-long celebrating the movie.

The stars of the popular movie that has enthralled generations will host the "Meet n' Grease" event Friday, December 13 at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

Travolta and Newton-John (AKA "Danny" and "Sandy") will take part in a Q & A after a screening of the movie.

In a post to Instagram on Monday, Travolta asked fans to "Dress up, sing-a-long with the film, and join Olivia and I for a special Q&A."

Tickets go on sale FRIDAY.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.