Jonas Brothers take cover upon hearing gunshot at Aventura golf course

AVENTURA, Fla. - Brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were forced to take cover when they heard what sounded like a gunshot while they were playing golf in Aventura, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Jonas Brothers duo, along with fellow musician Jordan McGraw and drummer Jack Lawless, were playing golf at Turnberry Isle Country Club on Sunday when they heard a loud pop and took cover moments before something struck the water just a few feet away from them, a witness told DailyMail.com.

Nobody was hurt, but they filed a police report.

Local 10 News has contacted the Aventura Police Department for comment.

The Jonas Brothers performed a concert Friday night at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

