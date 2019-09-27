'Karate Kid' actor Rob Garrison dead at 59

Rob Garrison in a scene from the 1984 movie "The Karate Kid."

The actor probably best known for delivering the line, "Get him a body bag! Yeah!" in the 1984 movie "The Karate Kid" is dead, according to multiple reports.

Rob Garrison, who played Tommy, one of bully Johnny Lawrence's goons in the Ralph Macchio-Noriyuki "Pat" Morita film, died Friday at a West Virginia hospital, TMZ reported. He was 59.

According to TMZ, Garrison's sister-in-law said he had been hospitalized for more than a month with kidney and liver issues.

Garrison began his thespian career as a child actor in the 1970s before landing his breakout role in the 1980s classic. He also appeared in the 1986 sequel and recently reprised his role for the "Cobra Kai" YouTube series.

His signature line comes near the conclusion of "The Karate Kid" during the showdown between William Zabka's Johnny and Macchio's Daniel LaRusso.

According to the website IMDb, his other movie credits include the 1980 slasher film "Prom Night" and 1986's "Iron Eagle."

