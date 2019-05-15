Kodak Black pleads not guilty to federal weapons charges

Kodak Black has pleaded not guilty to federal weapons charges that prevented him from performing at the Rolling Loud music festival.

MIAMI - South Florida rapper Kodak Black has pleaded not guilty to federal weapons charges that prevented him from performing last weekend at the Rolling Loud music festival, around which several violent incidents occurred.

A judge Wednesday also granted the 21-year-old release on $550,000 bond and house arrest, although he faces other criminal cases that could keep him locked up.

In the weapons case, an indictment said Black on two occasions falsely filled out forms to buy weapons at Lou's Police Distributors in Hialeah.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested before his scheduled festival performance.

Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to Rolling Loud.

Black's lengthy rap sheet includes a recent arrest in New York on drug and weapons charges.

